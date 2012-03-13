SAO PAULO, March 13 The Brazilian real weakened 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, a day after the government extended the reach of a 6 percent tax, known as the IOF, to overseas loans with maturities of up to five years.

At 10:07 a.m. (1307 GMT) the real lost 1 percent to a bid price of 1.8216 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)