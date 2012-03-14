BRIEF-Arch Coal announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
* Arch Coal, Inc. announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
SAO PAULO, March 14 The Brazilian real weakened 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after a brighter outlook from the United States Federal reserve reduced prospects for further measures boosting dollar liquidity in financial markets. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Arch Coal, Inc. announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. President Donald Trump's choice of Representative Mick Mulvaney to become White House budget director on Wednesday appeared to pick up enough Republican votes to vault him into the job.