SAO PAULO Aug 21 Brazil's central bank sold $350.2 million of reverse swap contracts at auction on Tuesday, in an effort to stem recent gains in the country's currency, the real.

The bank sold 7,000 swaps, or 14 percent of 50,000 contracts on offer. The contracts sold all mature on Sept. 3.

At 12:01 p.m. (1501 GMT), the real weakened 0.14 percent to 2.0181 against the dollar.