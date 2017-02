(Repeats to attach story to alert)

RIO DE JANEIRO May 8 Brazil's currency, the real, lost more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Tuesday on concern a new Greek government will not keep the terms of an international bailout plan.

At 11:37 (1437 GMT) the real shed 1.1 percent to a bid price of 1.9413 to the dollar.

