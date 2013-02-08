(Corrects story to say real was strengthening, not weakening)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 8 Brazil's currency, the
real , opened sharply higher on Friday as investors
tested the central bank's tolerance to a stronger currency.
It jumped over 1 percent against the dollar in the first
minute of trade before slightly paring gains to last trade at
1.9518 per dollar, 0.9 percent stronger than Thursday's close.
In the Thursday session, the real gained 0.8 percent.
Bets that the government would resort to a stronger real to
cheapen the price of imported goods increased on Thursday after
central bank president Alexandre Tombini said the bank is not
comfortable with inflation in the short term.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)