SAO PAULO May 9 The Brazilian real weakened in spot market trading on Wednesday.

At 9:17 a.m. (1237 GMT) the real lost 1.02 percent to a bid price of 1.9583 to the U.S. dollar.

The real has slipped 4.76 percent against the dollar in 2012, following a series of central bank currency interventions and a fall in Brazil's benchmark interest rate. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)