RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 9 The Brazilian real weakened more than 1 percent on Friday and hit an over four-month low against the dollar as concerns about the euro zone and the U.S. "fiscal cliff" drove investors to the perceived safety of the greenback.

At 11:08 a.m. (1308 GMT), the real lost 1.2 percent to 2.0635 per dollar, its weakest level in over four months.