BRASILIA, June 10 The Brazilian real fell 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the greenback continued to appreciate after last week's encouraging U.S. jobs data and after Standard & Poor's revised the U.S. sovereign credit outlook to stable from negative.

The real fell sharply on Friday after Standard & Poor's warned it could eventually cut Brazil's sovereign debt rating due to slow economic growth and lax fiscal policies.

At 10:42 a.m. (13:42 GMT), the real lost 1 percent to 2.1540 per dollar.