RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 The Brazilian real gained 1 percent on Friday on expectations the government may further unwind some of the measures it imposed last year to curb dollar inflows.

Also supporting the real was talk that Group of 20 central banks are considering a coordinated action to protect global markets from any turbulence resulting from Greece's Sunday elections.

The real gained 0.94 percent to 2.0382 per dollar, after rising as much as 1 percent minutes earlier. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler)