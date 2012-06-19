BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 The Brazilian real rose 1.0 percent on Tuesday on speculation that European and U.S. policymakers would provide further monetary stimulus to ease the impact of an escalating euro-zone debt crisis.
At 12:06 p.m. (1506 GMT), the real gained 1.03 percent to 2.0361 per U.S. dollar.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.