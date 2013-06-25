SAO PAULO, June 25 The Brazilian real strengthened 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors awaited an auction of traditional currency swaps scheduled by the central bank for Tuesday morning.

The bank said in a statement it will offer as many as 66,000 swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, at an auction scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time (1330 GMT).

At 9:15 a.m. (1215 GMT), the real strengthened 0.80 percent to 2.2088 per dollar after having risen more than 1 percent earlier in the session.