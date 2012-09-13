SAO PAULO, Sept 13 The Brazilian real gained
modestly on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched
another aggressive stimulus program that will likely increase
dollar inflows into emerging countries such as Brazil.
Gains were contained, however, by expectations that the
Brazilian central bank could intervene in the currency market to
stop the real from strengthening past the level of 2 per dollar.
Minutes after the Fed's statement, the real
gained 0.2 percent to 2.0215 per dollar. It was trading flat
just before the announcement.