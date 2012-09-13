SAO PAULO, Sept 13 The Brazilian real gained modestly on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program that will likely increase dollar inflows into emerging countries such as Brazil.

Gains were contained, however, by expectations that the Brazilian central bank could intervene in the currency market to stop the real from strengthening past the level of 2 per dollar.

Minutes after the Fed's statement, the real gained 0.2 percent to 2.0215 per dollar. It was trading flat just before the announcement.