RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 23 The Brazilian real added to losses on Friday, piercing the level of 2.11 per dollar for the first time in 3-1/2 years, after Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the currency remains at a "reasonable level."

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Mantega also said a real weaker than 2 per dollar "is here to stay."

At 10:59 am (1259 GMT), the real lost 0.8 percent to 2.1148 per dollar.