SAO PAULO, July 3 The Brazilian real erased
early gains and slid about half a percentage point on Tuesday
after a central bank director said policymakers are constantly
considering the purchase of dollars on the spot market to mop up
excess liquidity.
Aldo Mendes, the central bank's director of monetary policy,
told local news agency Agencia Estado that weak industrial
production figures in Brazil make it more likely the government
will want a weaker real to boost exports.
The real , which had strengthened to as much as
1.9783 per U.S. dollar earlier in the session, erased all its
gains to fall 0.5 percent, to 1.9973.
"To say that the central bank may intervene buying dollars
and not only selling (currency swaps) caused the market to
immediately turn around," said Italo dos Santos from Icap
brokerage.
(Reporting by Natalia Cacioli; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by James Dalgleish)