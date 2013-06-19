* Fed likely to reduce stimulus this year, end it by
mid-2014
* Brazil real slumps to weakest level since April 2009
* Central bank refrains from intervening to curb FX slide
By Bruno Federowski
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 Brazil's currency
slumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday to close at a more than
four-year low after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
suggested the bank's stimulus program, which has supported
investors' appetite for emerging market assets, could end within
the next 12 months.
The real closed at 2.2198 per dollar, its
weakest since the end of April 2009 and down 1.9 percent for the
day, as investors feared a reduction in U.S. stimulus measures
would ease the flow of dollars seeking higher returns in
emerging markets.
The currency had firmed slightly earlier in the session as
exporters decided to take advantage of the real's recent slide
to sell some dollars. But gains vanished in the afternoon after
the Federal Reserve said in a statement that downside risks to
the U.S. economic outlook had diminished since the fall.
The selloff gained traction after Bernanke said that, if
economic forecasts are correct, policymakers will likely reduce
the pace of bond purchases this year, before ending the program
by the middle of next year.
"First, the Fed brought more positive (economic) forecasts
and then Bernanke said the bank is nearing the moment to cut
down on stimulus," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at
WestLB bank in Sao Paulo.
"I expected Bernanke to calm down investors who were worried
about a reduction in the purchases (of bonds), but he indicated
that those investors are on the right track."
After Wednesday's slump, the real has weakened about 9
percent since the beginning of May, when it was trading around 2
per dollar.
Despite the sell-off, Brazil's central bank did not
intervene in the market, a sign that policymakers considered the
real's depreciation in line with that of other currencies. In
Mexico, the peso also slid more than 2 percent after
Bernanke's comments.