By Walter Brandimarte and Tiago Pariz
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 The Brazilian real fell
to its weakest level in more than four years on Friday even as
the government tried to calm investors nervous about a faltering
domestic economy and an expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus
measures.
While the central bank intervened twice to provide dollar
liquidity in the futures market, Finance Minister Guido Mantega
said Brazil has several "weapons" to fight volatility in the
foreign exchange rate, including its foreign reserves.
Each attempt to support the real failed; it
slumped 1.5 percent to 2.3740 per dollar, its weakest level
since early March 2009. Some analysts did not rule out a
short-term spike in the real toward 2.50 per greenback.
"We have a scary market in the very short term," said Jaime
Ferreira, currency desk manager at Intercam, a brokerage in Sao
Paulo. "We have pressure for the roll-over of swaps and the
possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting back on stimulus."
Brazil's central bank has been offering traditional currency
swaps, derivatives that emulate a sale of dollars in the futures
market, to smooth out a currency sell off resulting, in part,
from fears that U.S. policymakers are about to cut down on
stimulus measures that have long supported appetite for emerging
market assets.
Growing expectations that the Fed will start rolling back
the stimulus as early as next month have weighed on most
emerging market currencies, but the real has suffered more as
investors also fret about deteriorating prospects for the
Brazilian economy.
"In the short-term, before nervousness about Fed tapering
abates, a spike towards the neighborhood of 2.5 per dollar
cannot be ruled out," analysts at Brasil Plural brokerage wrote
in a research note.
SWAPS OR SPOT DOLLAR SALES
So far, Brazil's central bank has avoided burning its
foreign reserves to fight a dollar appreciation trend that
analysts consider global.
Instead, it has provided investors with hedge against a
further depreciation of the real by selling currency swaps.
Part of those recently auctioned swaps - 100,800 contracts
worth about $5 billion - mature on Sept. 2 and could further
weigh on the exchange rate if allowed to expire.
The central bank began rolling over those swaps on Friday by
selling 20,000 contracts maturing on April 1, 2014. The auction
was worth about $990 million, enough to replace nearly one-fifth
of the expiring maturities.
The bank also sold 21,600 contracts maturing on Nov. 1 and
April 1, 2014, injecting an additional $1.08 billion worth of
swaps in the market.
Some analysts have said that only stronger central bank
intervention, probably with dollar sales on the spot market,
would be able to halt the real's depreciation.
But, in a Thursday statement announcing plans to roll over
the expiring swaps, the bank said it would continue with its
policy of intervention in the futures market, leading investors
to believe that spot dollar sales are off the table for now.