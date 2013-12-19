RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 Brazil's real slid about half a percentage point early on Thursday after the central bank announced it will slow down the pace of currency intervention as of next year, taking advantage of an initial upbeat market reaction to U.S. policymakers decision to cut down on stimulus.

The Brazilian currency, which was not trading when the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it will taper its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program by an initial $10 billion, slid to 2.3502 per dollar from its Wednesday closing price of 2.340.

The Fed's decision was generally well received by markets, making room for Brazilian policymakers to reduce next year the supply of currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against a weaker real.