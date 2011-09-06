BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration increases size of previously announced private placement
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, weakened about 1 percent in spot market trading on Tuesday.
At 10:27 a.m. (1327 GMT) the real had trimmed some of its losses to weaken 0.83 percent to 1.6635 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation said on Friday that he would resign, just a week after the new administration of President Donald Trump said it would undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.