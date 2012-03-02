RIO DE JANEIRO, March 2 Brazil's real weakened more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Friday, a day after the government extended taxes on foreign loans in an effort to halt the currency's recent gains.

At 11:52 a.m. (1452 GMT) the real was down 1.04 percent to 1.7285 to the dollar in spot market trading in Brazil. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)