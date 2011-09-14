FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, weakened 1.16 percent in spot market trading on Wednesday to a bid price of 1.7315 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.