RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 19 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, weakened about 2 percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday on concern Greece may soon default on its sovereign debt.

By 10:01 a.m. (1301 GMT) the real had trimmed its losses and was down 1.77 percent at a bid price of 1.7615 to the U.S. dollar in spot market trading. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)