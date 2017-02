RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 3 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, trimmed early losses of almost 2 percent against the U.S dollar on Monday after the central bank said it will sell currency swaps at an auction.

At 3:39 p.m. (1839 GMT) the real had weakened 0.36 percent to a bid price of 1.8865 to the dollar.

The swaps mimic the sale of dollars in the futures market.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)