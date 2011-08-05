SAO PAULO Aug 5 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank early on Friday in volatile trading, as an early rally dissipated on long-term worries about global growth.

The Bovespa gave up as much as 2.05 percent to 51,730.31, erasing the 2 percent gains it had notched just half an hour earlier. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)