SAO PAULO Aug 11 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped in afternoon trading on Thursday as global stocks rebounded from steep drops earlier in the week.

Equities had fallen around the world this week on worries economic growth could slow sharply in some major economies, including the United States and the euro zone.

The Bovespa rose as much as 4.07 percent to 53,488.64. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)