BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Wednesday, the day after state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced a surprise 5 percent rise in diesel fuel prices that will help the firm tackle cash flow problems.
Preferred shares of, the most common traded class of stock, led gains and were up 6.4 percent while common shares jumped 12 percent. Miner Vale, the country's biggest diesel user, rose 2.19 percent.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1