SAO PAULO Oct 25 Brazil's central bank on
Thursday sold nearly all reverse currency swaps it offered in an
auction as part of its strategy to prevent the Brazilian
currency from gaining past 2 reais
per dollar.
The central bank said in a statement it had sold 22,300
swaps maturing on Dec. 3, 2012, and 6,000 contracts maturing
Jan. 2, 2013. The bank had initially offered to sell as many as
30,000 contracts of both maturities.
The real was little changed after the auction,
which aimed to roll over contracts due to expire at the end of
the month. The currency slipped 0.04 percent to 2.0255 per
dollar.