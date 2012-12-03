SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's central bank offered to sell $2 billion in currency swaps on Monday, strengthening the country's currency, the real, from around the weakest levels in over 3-1/2 years.

The auction will take place between 9:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and 9:50 a.m. and its results will be announced at 10:00 a.m., the central bank said in a statement. All swap contracts offered expire on Jan. 2.

Brazil's currency, the real, gained shortly after the announcement and was trading 0.72 percent stronger at 2.1147 reais per U.S. dollar. It slumped on Friday after weaker-than-expected economic growth data suggested the government would let the currency depreciate to prop up the economy.