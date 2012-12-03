Nikkei edges down, Toshiba slumps as investors brace for earnings report
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's central bank called a second currency swap auction on Monday, offering to sell up to the equivalent of $1 billion in the derivatives.
The moves strengthened the country's currency, the real , from around the weakest levels in over 3-1/2 years. The real gained shortly after the announcement and was trading 1.23 percent stronger at 2.1042 reais per U.S. dollar.
The second auction will take place between 11:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) and 11:10 a.m. and its results will be announced at 11:20 a.m., the central bank said in a statement. All swap contracts offered expire on Jan. 2.
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Donald Trump swore in former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, putting him to work on tax reform, financial de-regulation and economic diplomacy efforts.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.