SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's central bank called a second currency swap auction on Monday, offering to sell up to the equivalent of $1 billion in the derivatives.

The moves strengthened the country's currency, the real , from around the weakest levels in over 3-1/2 years. The real gained shortly after the announcement and was trading 1.23 percent stronger at 2.1042 reais per U.S. dollar.

The second auction will take place between 11:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) and 11:10 a.m. and its results will be announced at 11:20 a.m., the central bank said in a statement. All swap contracts offered expire on Jan. 2.