RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, trimmed losses after the country's central bank said it planned to sell $5.61 billion of currency swaps at an auction on Thursday.

At 10:27 a.m. (1327 GMT) the real was down 2.74 percent to 2.9090 reais against the dollar, trading near levels not seen since July 2009. Earlier the real had plunged as much as 4.80 percent to 1.9500. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)