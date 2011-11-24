BRIEF-Coherus BioSciences prices offering at $24.25 per share
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share
BRASILIA Nov 24 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, weakened about 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Thursday.
At 12:40 (14:40 GMT) the real weakened 0.97 percent to a bid price of 1.877 to the dollar. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA expects to maintain a new policy of distributing between 35 percent and 45 percent of annual profit "for a few years," Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Wednesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value has enough capital buffer to keep rewarding shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.