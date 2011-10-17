UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, weakened about 2 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Monday.
At 4:26 p.m. (1826 GMT) the real weakened 2.01 percent to a bid price of 1.7645 to the dollar.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement