LONDON Aug 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 25 points, or 0.5 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers,
after French and German leaders failed to give investors hope the euro zone debt
crisis could be contained, with Wall Street and Asian shares falling.
President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to include any
plans to increase the size of the euro zone's rescue fund and did not see an
immediate need for a common euro bond issuance -- seen as a possible solution to
the euro zone debt crisis.
Rather they proposed a tax on financial transactions, which could hurt
bourse operators like the London Stock Exchange . Their focus was on
closer euro zone integration and future fiscal union.
Euronext fell 8.4 percent to $26.54, making it the worst performer
in the S&P 500 .
"It is clear that the Franco-German alliance is trying to establish
leadership and show the markets they mean business with their deficit cutting
proposals. However, what the market wants is an increase to the EFSF (European
Financial Stability Facility)," Chris Weston, institutional dealer at IG
Markets.
Wall Street was hit by the news and snapped three days of gains, while
Japanese shares also fell, led by technology stocks after Dell Inc cut
its 2012 revenue forecast late on Tuesday.
Dell's shares tumbled 7 percent in extended trading in the United States,
with the No. 2 personal computer maker citing concerns about weakening economic
growth and uncertainty about government and corporate spending.
The FTSE 100 index closed slightly higher on Tuesday as banks made a
late afternoon recovery after Fitch confirmed the United States's top credit
rating with a stable outlook and better-than-expected U.S. industrial output
helped sentiment.
The index closed up 7.05 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,357.63 points, above
the 38.2 percent retracement of its July to August sell-off or 5,284.96, after
earlier dipping below it, with the next resistance level seen at its 50 percent
retracement level or 5,437.55.
But the FTSE 100 has fallen nearly 12 percent in the past five and a half
weeks on worries about the debt situation in the United States and the euro zone
as well as concerns that the global economies are slowing down.
Investors expect the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee minutes,
due at 0830 GMT, to show concerns about the economy and hope that other
policymakers would have joined Adam Posen in a call for more quantitative
easing.
The UK ILO Unemployment rate for June, also out at 0830 GMT, is forecast to
be unchanged at 7.7 percent.
Investors will also be looking at euro zone inflation figures at 0900 GMT,
while the United States July wholesale prices due at 1230 GMT are likely to
confirm a relatively tame inflation outlook.
Ex-dividend factors will knock 9.48 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with Anglo American , British American Tobacco ,
Fresnillo , Hammerson , HSBC , Pearson ,
Prudential and Standard Life all losing their payout attractions.
* US STOCKS-Sarkozy, Merkel plan fails to inspire Wall St
* GLOBAL-Asian shares fall, euro shaky after summit
* METALS-Copper edges up, concerns about Europe weigh
* FOREX-Common bond setback saps euro; Swiss meeting eyed
* TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes firmer as equities dip
* Brent crude stays above $109 on US gasoline draw
* Gold steady, euro zone crisis seen lingering
UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:
SABMILLER
Global brewer SABMiller took its $10.0 billion bid for Australia's Foster's
hostile, going direct to shareholders, SABMiller said on Wednesday.
KINGFISHER
The home improvement retailer was the subject of a revived rumour that
America's Home Depot is stalking B&Q Group and could launch a cash bid
well north of 300 pence per share, according to the Daily Mail Market report.
EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
The Kazakh-focused miner posts first-half results.
BALFOUR BEATTY
The international infrastructure group reports first-half results.
HENDERSON GROUP
The asset manager posts first-half results.
LOOKERS
The car dealer delivers first-half results.
CLS HOLDINGS
The real estate group posts first-half results.
MELROSE RESOURCES
The oil & gas explorer unveils first-half results.
FLYBE
The discount airline issues a trading update.
MULBERRY GROUP
The luxury goods firm holds its annual general meeting.
CAPITAL PUB COMPANY
The pubs operator holds its annual general meeting.
MECOM
The European media group holds a shareholders meeting.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)
