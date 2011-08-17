LONDON Aug 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 25 points, or 0.5 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, after French and German leaders failed to give investors hope the euro zone debt crisis could be contained, with Wall Street and Asian shares falling.

President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to include any plans to increase the size of the euro zone's rescue fund and did not see an immediate need for a common euro bond issuance -- seen as a possible solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

Rather they proposed a tax on financial transactions, which could hurt bourse operators like the London Stock Exchange . Their focus was on closer euro zone integration and future fiscal union.

Euronext fell 8.4 percent to $26.54, making it the worst performer in the S&P 500 .

"It is clear that the Franco-German alliance is trying to establish leadership and show the markets they mean business with their deficit cutting proposals. However, what the market wants is an increase to the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility)," Chris Weston, institutional dealer at IG Markets.

Wall Street was hit by the news and snapped three days of gains, while Japanese shares also fell, led by technology stocks after Dell Inc cut its 2012 revenue forecast late on Tuesday.

Dell's shares tumbled 7 percent in extended trading in the United States, with the No. 2 personal computer maker citing concerns about weakening economic growth and uncertainty about government and corporate spending.

The FTSE 100 index closed slightly higher on Tuesday as banks made a late afternoon recovery after Fitch confirmed the United States's top credit rating with a stable outlook and better-than-expected U.S. industrial output helped sentiment.

The index closed up 7.05 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,357.63 points, above the 38.2 percent retracement of its July to August sell-off or 5,284.96, after earlier dipping below it, with the next resistance level seen at its 50 percent retracement level or 5,437.55.

But the FTSE 100 has fallen nearly 12 percent in the past five and a half weeks on worries about the debt situation in the United States and the euro zone as well as concerns that the global economies are slowing down.

Investors expect the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee minutes, due at 0830 GMT, to show concerns about the economy and hope that other policymakers would have joined Adam Posen in a call for more quantitative easing.

The UK ILO Unemployment rate for June, also out at 0830 GMT, is forecast to be unchanged at 7.7 percent.

Investors will also be looking at euro zone inflation figures at 0900 GMT, while the United States July wholesale prices due at 1230 GMT are likely to confirm a relatively tame inflation outlook.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 9.48 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Anglo American , British American Tobacco , Fresnillo , Hammerson , HSBC , Pearson , Prudential and Standard Life all losing their payout attractions.

* US STOCKS-Sarkozy, Merkel plan fails to inspire Wall St

* GLOBAL-Asian shares fall, euro shaky after summit

* METALS-Copper edges up, concerns about Europe weigh

* FOREX-Common bond setback saps euro; Swiss meeting eyed

* TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes firmer as equities dip

* Brent crude stays above $109 on US gasoline draw

* Gold steady, euro zone crisis seen lingering

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

SABMILLER

Global brewer SABMiller took its $10.0 billion bid for Australia's Foster's hostile, going direct to shareholders, SABMiller said on Wednesday.

KINGFISHER

The home improvement retailer was the subject of a revived rumour that America's Home Depot is stalking B&Q Group and could launch a cash bid well north of 300 pence per share, according to the Daily Mail Market report.

EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES

The Kazakh-focused miner posts first-half results.

BALFOUR BEATTY

The international infrastructure group reports first-half results.

HENDERSON GROUP

The asset manager posts first-half results.

LOOKERS

The car dealer delivers first-half results.

CLS HOLDINGS

The real estate group posts first-half results.

MELROSE RESOURCES

The oil & gas explorer unveils first-half results.

FLYBE

The discount airline issues a trading update.

MULBERRY GROUP

The luxury goods firm holds its annual general meeting.

CAPITAL PUB COMPANY

The pubs operator holds its annual general meeting.

MECOM

The European media group holds a shareholders meeting.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com