LONDON Aug 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 44 to 63 points lower, or as much as 1.2 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia as fears of recession in the global economy grew.

Wall Street ended down on Friday in its fourth week of losses on worries global growth is slowing down, while Asian stocks gave up earlier session gains on Monday.

Investors will be hoping Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday will be able to provide some hints of measures to stimulate the economy, but no major announcements are expected.

"The market is hoping there will be language that paves the way for further asset purchases, however we still don't believe the Federal Reserve is ready to pull the trigger just yet, and will not be pushed into it by the dramatic fall in risk assets," Chris Weston an institutional dealer at IG Markets, said.

Analysts see Bernanke acknowledging his disappointment over the pace of growth and possibly downgrading his outlook.

Gold miners could come into focus after spot gold prices , seen as a safe haven in uncertain economic times, hit a record high.

Oil stocks, however, could come under pressure after brent crude LCOc1, fell more than $2 as a six-month civil war in OPEC-member Libya appeared close to an end and there was potential for a resumption of exports.

Adding to the worries about global growth are concerns about the euro-zone peripheral debt situation.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying in an Austrian magazine that he is worried euro zone countries will not push through parliamentary approval of changes to their EFSF bailout fund as quickly as planned.

The UK benchmark index ended 51.47 points, or 1.0 percent, lower at 5,040.76 after being down as low as 4,929.55 and has fallen 17.2 percent since the July-August sell off began.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner is contemplating a bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal that would challenge U.S. coal company Peabody Energy's earlier offer for the Australian mining firm, according to a Bloomberg report.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Lloyds Banking Group is in early talks with the City regulator about easing the capital burden for prospective buyers of some of its branches, the Financial Times said in its Monday edition.

SAGE

Market turmoil has derailed software group Sage's bid to buy Australian peer MYOB, handing rival bidder Bain Capital the chance to secure a deal in its place, people familiar with the matter said.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

Arrow Energy, a venture between Shell and PetroChina , has made a A$520 million ($543 million) offer for Australian gas explorer Bow Energy in a grab for resources to fuel Arrow's Australian gas-export project.

ICAP

Broking giant ICAP will quit the European Union if a financial transactions tax proposed by Germany and France takes effect across the bloc, the company's chief executive said in a newspaper article on Sunday.

QINETIQ

British defence technology company QinetiQ is pressing the UK government to make sweeping reforms to the "golden share" agreement that protects the firm from a foreign takeover, The Sunday Times reported.

KESA ELECTRICALS

Kesa Electricals is preparing to put the defined benefit pension scheme of Comet up for sale, a move that would clear the way for it to sell the troubled UK electrical goods chain, the Sunday Express said.

PETROFAC

The oil services firm reports first-half results.

ESSAR ENERGY

The India-focused refiner and power generator reports first-half results.

AMLIN

The insurer reports first-half results.

PENDRAGON

The British car dealer reports first-half results.

