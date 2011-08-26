LONDON Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point to up 4 points, essentially flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, after diverse performances from Wall Street and Asian equities, with investors looking nervously ahead to a key speech from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Fed chairman, who is scheduled to speak at 1400 GMT at an annual symposium for central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is most likely to outline gradualist measures to aid the fragile U.S. economic recovery, which would disappoint those looking for dramatic action, such as a fresh round of asset purchases.

"Given the recent volatility, traders are very reluctant to hold positions over events that have the potential to trigger huge volatility," said Ben Potter, Market Strategist at IG Markets.

The UK blue chip index closed down 74.75 points, or 1.4 percent on Thursday at 5,131.10 after a choppy session, having been up as much as 5,254.17 and down as low as 5,102.06, with volume more than its 90-day daily average.

The FTSE 100 index had gained 3.2 percent in the previous three sessions on hopes for the Bernanke speech.

U.S. blue chips dropped 1.5 percent on Thursday as investors raised cash ahead of the critical speech from the Fed Chairman, and after data showing continued weakness in the U.S. jobs market.

But Asian shares edged marginally higher on Friday, with investors unsure of what direction Bernanke's speech could give the currently very volatile global markets.

The Fed chairman's speech last year at Jackson Hole laid the groundwork for the Fed's $600 billion bond-buying program to revive the economy.

Ahead of Bernanke's speech, the main macroeconomic focus will be on second-quarter growth forecasts for both Britain and the United States.

The second reading for UK second-quarter GDP will be released at 0830 GMT, with the initial reading showing a 0.2 percent rise on the quarter, to give a year-on-year increase of 0.7 percent.

Preliminary U.S. second-quarter GDP is due at 1230 GMT, with the first reading showing a rise of 1.1 percent.

And the final reading of the August Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey will be released at 1355 GMT, with a reading of 56 forecast.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

GLENCORE

The commodities trading giant and South African partner Cyril Ramaphosa are interested in buying miner Optimum Coal Holdings and are preparing a formal announcement, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp have increased their offer to buy the remaining stake in Coal & Allied they do not already own to A$125 per share.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The chief executive of the Co-operative Group sounded a cautionary note on its bid for some of Lloyds Banking Group's branches saying it was still considering whether such a move would make sense for the mutual, The Financial Times said.

3I GROUP

Shares in the private equity firm gained on Thursday on renewed speculation that a U.S. predator was lining up a near-3 billion pounds takeover deal according to newspaper market reports. With the Daily Express saying American buyout giant KKR was mooted as a possible buyer at 300 pence a share.

RECKITT BENCKISER , ASTRAZENECA

British regulators issued a safety alert on Thursday after discovering packs of the over-the-counter painkiller Nurofen Plus, made by Reckitt Benckiser containing the anti-psychotic drug Seroquel XL, made by AstraZeneca .

VALLARES

Vallares has moved closer to a multi-billion pound takeover of Turkish oil explorer Genel Enerji, a source close to the situation said, raising the prospect of a big pay day for former BP boss Tony Hayward and financier Nat Rothschild.

STAGECOACH

The transport operator holds its annual general meeting.

YULE CATTO

The speciality chemicals firm posts first-half results.

AGA RANGEMASTER

The kitchen equipment maker unveils first-half results.

BERENDSEN

The textile services group reports first-half results.

MARSHALLS

The building materials firm delivers first-half results.

LAVENDON GROUP

The equipment rental firm group unveils first-half results.

T.CLARKE

The building services firm posts first-half results.

PLANT IMPACT

The eco-friendly crop nutrition group holds its annual general meeting.

TIMEWEAVE

The technology firm posts first-half results.

Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)