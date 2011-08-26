LONDON Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 1 point to up 4 points, essentially flat on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, after diverse performances from Wall Street and Asian equities, with
investors looking nervously ahead to a key speech from Federal Reserve chairman
Ben Bernanke.
The Fed chairman, who is scheduled to speak at 1400 GMT at an annual
symposium for central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is most likely to
outline gradualist measures to aid the fragile U.S. economic recovery, which
would disappoint those looking for dramatic action, such as a fresh round of
asset purchases.
"Given the recent volatility, traders are very reluctant to hold positions
over events that have the potential to trigger huge volatility," said Ben
Potter, Market Strategist at IG Markets.
The UK blue chip index closed down 74.75 points, or 1.4 percent on Thursday
at 5,131.10 after a choppy session, having been up as much as 5,254.17 and down
as low as 5,102.06, with volume more than its 90-day daily average.
The FTSE 100 index had gained 3.2 percent in the previous three sessions on
hopes for the Bernanke speech.
U.S. blue chips dropped 1.5 percent on Thursday as investors raised
cash ahead of the critical speech from the Fed Chairman, and after data showing
continued weakness in the U.S. jobs market.
But Asian shares edged marginally higher on Friday, with investors unsure of
what direction Bernanke's speech could give the currently very volatile global
markets.
The Fed chairman's speech last year at Jackson Hole laid the groundwork for
the Fed's $600 billion bond-buying program to revive the economy.
Ahead of Bernanke's speech, the main macroeconomic focus will be on
second-quarter growth forecasts for both Britain and the United States.
The second reading for UK second-quarter GDP will be released at 0830 GMT,
with the initial reading showing a 0.2 percent rise on the quarter, to give a
year-on-year increase of 0.7 percent.
Preliminary U.S. second-quarter GDP is due at 1230 GMT, with the first
reading showing a rise of 1.1 percent.
And the final reading of the August Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment survey will be released at 1355 GMT, with a reading of 56 forecast.
* Asian shares edge up, dollar firm
* METALS-LME copper slips, Bernanke's speech eyed
* Nikkei flat as investors await Bernanke speech
* US STOCKS-Tense market falls ahead of Bernanke
* Bonds supported in Asia, stimulus hopes on the wane
* Gold edges lower before Bernanke speech
* Brent steady above $110, investors await Bernanke
UK stocks to watch on Friday are:
GLENCORE
The commodities trading giant and South African partner Cyril Ramaphosa are
interested in buying miner Optimum Coal Holdings and are preparing a
formal announcement, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp have increased their offer to
buy the remaining stake in Coal & Allied they do not already own to
A$125 per share.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The chief executive of the Co-operative Group sounded a cautionary note on
its bid for some of Lloyds Banking Group's branches saying it was still
considering whether such a move would make sense for the mutual, The Financial
Times said.
3I GROUP
Shares in the private equity firm gained on Thursday on renewed speculation
that a U.S. predator was lining up a near-3 billion pounds takeover deal
according to newspaper market reports. With the Daily Express saying American
buyout giant KKR was mooted as a possible buyer at 300 pence a share.
RECKITT BENCKISER , ASTRAZENECA
British regulators issued a safety alert on Thursday after discovering packs
of the over-the-counter painkiller Nurofen Plus, made by Reckitt Benckiser
containing the anti-psychotic drug Seroquel XL, made by AstraZeneca
.
VALLARES
Vallares has moved closer to a multi-billion pound takeover of Turkish oil
explorer Genel Enerji, a source close to the situation said, raising the
prospect of a big pay day for former BP boss Tony Hayward and financier
Nat Rothschild.
STAGECOACH
The transport operator holds its annual general meeting.
YULE CATTO
The speciality chemicals firm posts first-half results.
AGA RANGEMASTER
The kitchen equipment maker unveils first-half results.
BERENDSEN
The textile services group reports first-half results.
MARSHALLS
The building materials firm delivers first-half results.
LAVENDON GROUP
The equipment rental firm group unveils first-half results.
T.CLARKE
The building services firm posts first-half results.
PLANT IMPACT
The eco-friendly crop nutrition group holds its annual general meeting.
TIMEWEAVE
The technology firm posts first-half results.
