LONDON Aug 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening up 15-21 points, or 0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending its recent rally to a fourth straight session in tandem with strong gains overnight on Wall Street and in Asia on hopes Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal measures on Friday to support the struggling U.S. economy.

The blue-chip index closed 76.43 points, or 1.5 percent, higher on Wednesday at 5,205.85, its highest close in a week, boosted by strength in miners and energy stocks on possible demand increases if Bernanke were to signal any further stiumulus measures for the U.S. economy.

U.S. blue chips jumped 1.3 percent higher on Wednesday, rallying strongly for a second day as investors bought beaten-down financial shares, and Asian shares also rose on Thursday, cheered by the gains on Wall Street.

However, London's advance looked to be more modest with U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 currently down as much as 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures NDc1 shed 1.0 percent weighed down by big falls by Apple .

Apple shares tumbled as much as 7 percent in after-hours trade on news Steve Jobs had resigned as chief executive of the world's most valuable technology company.

"Markets look highly susceptible to a disappointment on Friday considering that there has been no prior signalling that QE3 was on the cards from the Fed or Bernanke," Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"If there is no form of stimulus announced on Friday, markets may be susceptible to sharp declines given how much weak data has been ignored over the last couple of days," Sudaria added.

On the economic front, the only domestic data due on Thursday was the CBI distributive trade report for August, due at 1000 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims will be released at 1230 GMT, with a figure of 405,000 expected, after a reading of 408,000 last week.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve survey for August was due at 1500 GMT.

Stocks to watch on Thursday are:

DIAGEO

The spirits group reports full-year results.

For a preview, double-click on

GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL

The commodities trader posts first-half results.

KAZAKHMYS

The Kazakhstan-based miner unveils first-half results.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto is raising its stake in Ivanhoe Mines by a further 2 percent by exercising its right to acquire shares in the exploration company led by well known mining financier Robert Friedland. The Anglo-Australian mining giant said on Wednesday it now owns 48.5 percent of Ivanhoe common shares.

AGGREKO

The temporary power provider reports first-half results.

AMEC

The oil services firm unveils first-half results.

IMI

The engineer posts first-half results.

PACE

Shares in the set-top box maker jumped on Wednesday, with the Daily Mail's market report pointing to rumours of a 150 pence a share cash offer for the company. It said that BSkyB , U.S. firm Cisco Systems , or private equity were all touted as possible bidders.

PETROPAVLOVSK

The miner reports first-half results.

AEGIS

The marketing services firm posts first-half results.

SIG

The insulation products group unveils first-half results.

PREMIER OIL

The oil explorer delivers first-half results.

SALAMANDER ENERGY

The oil explorer posts first-half results.

HUNTING

The oil services firm unveils first-half results.

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS

The branded drugs group reports first-half results.

AZ ELECTRONIC MATERIALS

The supplier of chemicals for chip makers posts second-quarter results.

DEVELOPMENT SECURITIES

The property group unveils first-half results.

CHURCHILL CHINA

The ceramic tablewares group reports first-half results.

HARDY UNDERWRITING

The insurance underwriter posts first-half results.

HANSTEEN HOLDINGS

The property group unveils first-half results.

HUNTSWORTH

The public relations and communications firm delivers first-half results.

HAYNES PUBLISHING

The automotive repair manuals publisher reports full-year results.

STV GROUP

The Scottish broadcaster unveils first-half results.

SOPHEON

The software and services group posts first-half results.

DRS DATA & RESEARCH

The data capture and processing group posts first-half results.

JOHNSTON PRESS

The regional newspaper publisher posts first-half results.

CYPROTEX

The drugs research contractor posts first-half results.

COSTAIN GROUP

The engineering annd construction firm delivers first-half results.

FORTUNE OIL

The China-focused oil & gas explorer unveils first-half results.

SPORTECH

The betting technology firm reports first-half results.

