LONDON Aug 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25 to 43 points higher, or 0.8 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street on continuing hopes that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal further moves to prop up a spluttering U.S. economy.

Gains, however, could be limited after the rally lost steam in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei share average down 1.1 percent after Moody's announced that it was cutting Japan's credit rating by one notch to Aa3 citing rising debt and slow fiscal reform.

U.S. blue chips jumped 3 percent on Tuesday as investors speculated that Bernanke would use a speech on Friday at the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium to signal more stimulus measures after a slew of weak economic data has left investors fearing recession.

On Tuesday, weak U.S. new home sales data as well as factory output in the U.S. central Atlantic region compounded worries a slowdown was occurring and raised expectations that Bernanke would act.

"Overnight US markets managed to rally as further weakness in economic data led traders to believe that some form of monetary stimulus is even more likely to be announced at Jackson Hole this Friday," Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at London Capital Group.

"However, some would argue that markets, in particular U.S. ones, are getting well ahead of themselves in expecting QE3. Given the general opinion that QE2 failed to do anything to help the real economy."

The FTSE 100 index closed up 34.12 points on Tuesday, or 0.7 percent, at 5,129.42, led by miners after Chinese Purchasing Managers's Index surveys proved not as bad as feared, brightening the demand picture.

The UK blue chip index held above a key support level -- its 23.6 percent retracement or 5,096.17 from its low in March 2009 to February 2011 high after briefly dipping below it.

The next resistance level was seen at 5,284.76, or its 38.2 percent retracement.

Recent weak economic data has sent the FTSE 100 tumbling 15.7 percent since the July-August sell off began and investors will be looking at U.S. durable goods data at 1230 GMT for any signs of recovery in the economy.

* US-Hopes for another Fed rescue drive 3 pct rally

* Asian shares fall as Fed rally runs out of steam

* U.S. crude climbs on Fed stimulus hopes

* Gold rebounds on Japan downgrade, physical buying

* LME copper up 0.2 pct on hopes of Fed stimulus

* FOREX-Yen touch softer after Japan rating downgrade

* Bonds fall on stock rally; solid 5-year sale seen

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL

Global commodities trader Glencore International on Wednesday offered A$0.87 per share to acquire the 26.56 percent it does not already own in Australian nickel Minara Resources .

BP

BP has paid out more than $5 billion to 204,434 victims of last year's massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill, fund administrator Kenneth Feinberg said on Tuesday.

ENRC

The UK regulator is considering whether ENRC shareholder Alexander Mashkevitch is a "fit and proper" person, a key test for company directors that could pave the way for him to become chairman of the Kazakh miner, a source close to the matter said.

RBS

An ill-judged e-mail sent out by a recruitment agency has revealed the high pay rates of more than 3,000 temporary contractors at RBS, sparking a political row over use of British taxpayers' funds at the government-controlled bank, says The Times.

MICHAEL PAGE

The British recruitment consultant, could be the target of a 1.58 billion pounds or 500 pence a share cash offer from Randstad , the world's second largest provider of human resource services, the Daily Mail's Market report said.

Separately, the Daily Express Market report said Swiss firm Adecco was also a possible suitor for the Weybridge-based company which recently missed second-quarter profit forecasts.

BHP BILLITON

The global miner is reporting final results.

TULLOW OIL

The British-based oil explorer is reporting first-half results.

SERCO GROUP

The outsourcing group is reporting first-half results.

WPP

The world's largest advertising group by revenue reports first-half results.

SOCO INTERNATIONAL

The oil explorer is reporting first-half results.

ADMIRAL GROUP

The motor insurer is reporting first-half results.

DERWENT LONDON

The office landlord is reporting first-half results.

FILTRONA

The British plastic and fibre products supplier reports first-half results.

MELROSE

The manufacturing buy-out firm is reporting first-half results.

