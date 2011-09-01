LONDON, Sept 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening mixed on Thursday, consolidating after two days of strong gains, as investors scrutinise economic data releases for clues as to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch more economic stimulus measures.

The UK benchmark index looks set to open between 8 points lower and 2 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed up 125.87 points, or 2.4 percent, at 5,394.53 on Wednesday, the final trading day in August.

The index, however, was down 7.2 percent on the month, with markets jittery over weak economic growth and the European sovereign debt crisis.

Investors will focus on weekly U.S. jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT on Thursday, ahead of Friday's key jobs report. They will also look at August's U.S. ISM manufacturing data, set for release at 1400 GMT.

"The ISM manufacturing data will warrant particular attention from traders, as earlier contributing data has indicated a particularly weak number may be ahead," Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"However, as the prospect of QE3 (further quantitative easing) backstops any negativity, markets have adopted the remarkable trait of rallying on bad news and rallying on good news, so traders are extra uncertain about how markets will react to a negative number."

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, at an annual Fed conference in Wyoming last week, said the U.S. central bank's scheduled meeting in September would run for two days instead of the planned one to mull options for additional monetary stimulus.

In terms of domestic economic data, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI for August is due at 0828 GMT.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, helped by consumer, tech

* Wall St ends worst month in year on upbeat note

* Nikkei rises above 9,000 on eased concern over US economy

* US 10-yr notes dip, buyers wait for better levels

* Yen falls as Japanese banks spur dollar buying

* Gold steady after US data; eyes on Fed

* LME copper down; China export orders fall weighs

* Brent climbs to 1-mth high on China manufacturing

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

SMITHS GROUP

The technology company is the focus of revived private equity takeover chatter, with dealers waiting for a full scale break-up cash offer in the region of 2,000 pence a share to materialise, according to the Daily Mail's market report.

REED ELSEVIER

Top investors in Reed Elsevier are urging another boardroom change at the professional publishing and events group, the Financial Times reported.

BANKS

Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any big restructuring until after the planned 2015 general election, amid a political consensus that they should focus on business lending to sustain the faltering economy, the Financial Times said.

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN

The wealth manager and stockbroker reports full-year results.

PUNCH TAVERNS

The pubs firm issues a trading update.

HAYS

The recruitment company reports full-year results.

GO AHEAD GROUP

The transport group reports full-year results.

RESTAURANT GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

MONITISE

The mobile payments company posts full-year results.

SERVICEPOWER TECHNOLOGIES

The company reports first-half results.

VP

The equipment rental specialist holds its annual general meeting.

D1 OILS

The company holds its annual general meeting.

CONSORT MEDICAL

The inhaled-drug specialist holds its annual general meeting.

CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES

The firm reports first-half results.

COHORT

The company holds its annual general meeting.

BIOME TECHNOLOGIES

The firm reports first-half results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Will Waterman)