LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 70-75 points, or 1.4 percent, lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking big falls on Wall Street and in Asia after Friday's U.S. jobs data exacerbated concerns about the health of the world's biggest economy.

The UK blue chip index closed 126.62 points, or 2.3 percent lower on Friday at 5,292.03 in a broad-based sell-off after U.S. jobs growth ground to a halt in August, heightening concerns the economy could fall into recession.

Non-farm payrolls were unchanged, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday, while private payrolls data also disappointed, with just 17,000 jobs created, when a figure closer to 100,000 was expected, as sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish U.S. businesses from hiring.

The data piled more pressure on the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to boost growth in the World's biggest economy at its September FOMC monetary policy meeting starting on September 20, which has been extended to two days instead of one to discuss the current slowdown.

The main macroeconomic focus this week will be on monetary policy meetings for both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, both due on Thursday, although no change is expected to either central bank's current policy as concerns over the fragility of the economic recovery in Britain and the euro zone continues.

On the domestic data front, August's Markit/CIPS services PMI will be released at 0828 GMT on Monday, with a reading of 54.0 forecast, down from 55.4 in July.

However, resilient demand from abroad boosted British manufacturing output in the third quarter, and firms expect continued growth in coming months, the quarterly Manufacturing Outlook from British manufacturers' organisation EEF and accountants BDO showed on Monday, defying other recent data that pointed to a contraction.

No U.S. data will be released on Monday, with U.S. markets closed for the Labor Day public holiday.

U.S. President Barack Obama, in a speech set for Thursday, will unveil a jobs program he hopes will provide "meaningful" tax relief and help the nation's long-term unemployed, a top aide told Reuters Insider. and

U.S. blue chips tumbled 2 percent on Friday, dragging Wall Street lower for the sixth week out of seven as declining issues far outweighed winners on a light-volume day ahead of the holiday weekend.

Asian stocks also fell sharply on Monday, with Tokyo's Nikkei share average down 2 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell more than 2.6 percent.

Miners are expected to lead the falls in London as copper prices decline on the gloomy U.S. payroll data and after a historic low for an index of the Chinese services sector.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China's services sector slowed in August, as tightening measures to rein in an exuberant property sector started to produce results, a long-running campaign that could curb demand for copper in construction.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

BANKS

British Prime Minister David Cameron wants a major "watering down" of proposals from the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) to ring-fence the retail arms of top UK banks, over fears it could hurt the economy, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Also, credit rating agency Moody's said it was still reviewing several leading British banks for a possible downgrade, as the sector prepares for tough new reforms to be outlined next week by a government-appointed commission.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Lloyds is willing to sell up to a third more current accounts than it needs to in a last-ditch peace offering to the Independent Commission on Banking, The Financial Times said on Monday.

HEALTHCARE LOCUMS

A U.S.-based suitor has approached beleaguered Healthcare Locums' main lenders with an 11th-hour offer to begin talks on buying the firm's debts at up to 97 percent of face value, The Financial Times said on Monday

ENQUEST

The British oil firm, after the close on Friday, said it has cut its 2011 production target because two of its wells in the North Sea were drilling less oil than it expected after starting production last month.

CHARTER INTERNATIONAL

U.S. firm Colfax Corp said on Sunday that it is "in preliminary discussions" with Charter International about making an all-cash offer for the maker of welding tools and gas and air handling equipment.

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES

The soccer centres operator posts first-half results.

HYDROGEN GROUP

The recruitment firm reports first-half results.

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL

The logistics support group unveils first-half results.

BRADY

The trading, risk management and settlement firm posts first-half results.

BERKELEY GROUP

The housebuilder holds its annual general meeting.

QUINTAIN ESTATES

The property developer holds its annual general meeting.

CRESTON

The insight and communications group holds its annual general meeting.

