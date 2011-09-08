LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up as much as 20 points or 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers, extending its rally into a third straight session in tandem with
strong gains overnight on Wall Street.
A more mixed performance from Asian equity markets and some caution ahead of
monetary policy meetings at the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central
Bank (ECB) on Thursday could limit gains in London.
The Bank of England will keep interest rates ultra-low for a 30th month at a
meeting on Thursday but it would be a shock if it took further steps to
stimulate growth, despite the growing risk of another recession.
An almost static domestic economy and calls for G7 policymakers to moderate
budget austerity drives in a bid to prop up growth have raised nerves slightly
ahead of the BoE's monthly decision.
The ECB is expected to signal a change in policy direction, halting an
interest-rate rise cycle just five months after it started as the euro zone debt
crisis weighs on the economy.
The UK blue chip index closed 161.75 points or 3.1 percent higher on
Wednesday at 5,318.59, building on a 1.1 percent rally in the previous session
as investors sought out bargains among beaten-down stocks.
U.S. blue chips jumped 2.5 percent on Wednesday, bouncing after a
triple-digit fall on Tuesday, but a rebound in Asian stocks ran out of steam
Thursday as the twin worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the faltering
U.S. economy continued to overshadow markets
Ahead of the central banks' announcements, due at 1100 GMT and 1145 GMT for
the BoE and ECB respectively, no important British economic data will be
released on Thursday.
Across the Atlantic, after last week's disappointing August U.S. jobs
report, investors will scrutinise the latest weekly jobless claims numbers at
1230 GMT, with July U.S. international trade numbers released at the same time,
and U.S. July consumer credit figures not released until 1900 GMT.
More importantly, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak
at 1730 GMT, and President Barack Obama will outline to Congress his plans for
reviving the faltering economy at 2300 GMT. With unemployment stuck above 9
percent, Obama will lay out a plan to spur job creation.
Some analysts think Bernanke may hint at further easing steps to try to
stimulate the economy, which could put downward pressure on the dollar, although
divisions within the Fed could lead him to stay his hand for now.
Technical analysis for the FTSE 100 index was cautiously positive.
"Although the index is only technically correcting the break from its recent
top, the formation of another potential higher bottom is a sign that strong
buying may be behind this current rally," said Enis Mehmet, Analyst at
Autochartist.
"The fact that this week's low was formed inside the retracement zone of the
main range of 4,791.00 to 5,449.70 is impressive. The subsequent rally following
the test of 5,120.35 to 5,042.62 is a clear indication that traders were waiting
to buy the dip despite the recent downside volatility," Mehmet added.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
MARKS & SPENCER
M&S rose on Wednesday as talk did the rounds that private equity was willing
to buy Brandes Investment Partners' 3.7 percent stake in the British retailer,
although sector-watchers struggled to see the logic, newspaper market reports
said.
SABMILLER
Australia's takeovers watchdog on Thursday rejected efforts by SABMiller to
force a review of the financial statements of Foster's Group , which is
battling a $10 billion takeover bid.
ANGLO AMERICAN
China's Citic Group is weighing up its options as it seeks a higher offer
price for its stake in Macarthur Coal after Anglo American walked away
from advanced talks to launch a counterbid for the Australian miner, sources
said Thursday.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
Royal Dutch Shell will build a liquefied natural gas plant in Western Canada
as it looks to boost demand for its abundant gas reserves by promoting LNG as a
truck fuel.
HSBC
A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday rejected HSBC Holdings' proposed
$62.5 million settlement with investors in an Irish fund that lost money in
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
VODAFONE
IBM has signed an extended deal estimated at up to $1 billion to
manage the information technology systems of Vodafone's Indian unit until 2017,
the Economic Times reported on Thursday.
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
The food retailer posts first-half results.
HOME RETAIL GROUP
The Argos to Homebase stores group issues a trading update.
PREMIER FARNELL
The electronic components distributor reports first-half results.
REDROW
The housebuilder unveils full-year results.
TIKIT GROUP
The software and services consultancy delivers first-half-results.
32RED
The online gaming firm posts first-half results.
FALKLANDS OIL & GAS
The oil & gas explorer reports first-half results.
WS ATKINS
The design and engineering consultancy holds its annual general meeting.
HAMPSON INDUSTRIES
The aerospace engineer holds its annual general meeting.
CARPERIGHT
The floor coverings retailer holds its annual general meeting.
FLYBE
The budget airline holds its annual general meeting.
DART GROUP
The aviation and distribution firm holds its annual general meeting.
AORTECH INTERNATIONAL
The medical devices group holds its annual general meeting.
ASSURA GROUP
The real estate group holds its annual general meeting.
AVISEN
The business technology firm holds its annual general meeting.
CITY OF LONDON GROUP
The fund manager holds its annual general meeting.
