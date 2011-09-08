LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up as much as 20 points or 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending its rally into a third straight session in tandem with strong gains overnight on Wall Street.

A more mixed performance from Asian equity markets and some caution ahead of monetary policy meetings at the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday could limit gains in London.

The Bank of England will keep interest rates ultra-low for a 30th month at a meeting on Thursday but it would be a shock if it took further steps to stimulate growth, despite the growing risk of another recession.

An almost static domestic economy and calls for G7 policymakers to moderate budget austerity drives in a bid to prop up growth have raised nerves slightly ahead of the BoE's monthly decision.

The ECB is expected to signal a change in policy direction, halting an interest-rate rise cycle just five months after it started as the euro zone debt crisis weighs on the economy.

The UK blue chip index closed 161.75 points or 3.1 percent higher on Wednesday at 5,318.59, building on a 1.1 percent rally in the previous session as investors sought out bargains among beaten-down stocks.

U.S. blue chips jumped 2.5 percent on Wednesday, bouncing after a triple-digit fall on Tuesday, but a rebound in Asian stocks ran out of steam Thursday as the twin worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the faltering U.S. economy continued to overshadow markets

Ahead of the central banks' announcements, due at 1100 GMT and 1145 GMT for the BoE and ECB respectively, no important British economic data will be released on Thursday.

Across the Atlantic, after last week's disappointing August U.S. jobs report, investors will scrutinise the latest weekly jobless claims numbers at 1230 GMT, with July U.S. international trade numbers released at the same time, and U.S. July consumer credit figures not released until 1900 GMT.

More importantly, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak at 1730 GMT, and President Barack Obama will outline to Congress his plans for reviving the faltering economy at 2300 GMT. With unemployment stuck above 9 percent, Obama will lay out a plan to spur job creation.

Some analysts think Bernanke may hint at further easing steps to try to stimulate the economy, which could put downward pressure on the dollar, although divisions within the Fed could lead him to stay his hand for now.

Technical analysis for the FTSE 100 index was cautiously positive.

"Although the index is only technically correcting the break from its recent top, the formation of another potential higher bottom is a sign that strong buying may be behind this current rally," said Enis Mehmet, Analyst at Autochartist.

"The fact that this week's low was formed inside the retracement zone of the main range of 4,791.00 to 5,449.70 is impressive. The subsequent rally following the test of 5,120.35 to 5,042.62 is a clear indication that traders were waiting to buy the dip despite the recent downside volatility," Mehmet added.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

MARKS & SPENCER

M&S rose on Wednesday as talk did the rounds that private equity was willing to buy Brandes Investment Partners' 3.7 percent stake in the British retailer, although sector-watchers struggled to see the logic, newspaper market reports said.

SABMILLER

Australia's takeovers watchdog on Thursday rejected efforts by SABMiller to force a review of the financial statements of Foster's Group , which is battling a $10 billion takeover bid.

ANGLO AMERICAN

China's Citic Group is weighing up its options as it seeks a higher offer price for its stake in Macarthur Coal after Anglo American walked away from advanced talks to launch a counterbid for the Australian miner, sources said Thursday.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

Royal Dutch Shell will build a liquefied natural gas plant in Western Canada as it looks to boost demand for its abundant gas reserves by promoting LNG as a truck fuel.

HSBC

A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday rejected HSBC Holdings' proposed $62.5 million settlement with investors in an Irish fund that lost money in Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

VODAFONE

IBM has signed an extended deal estimated at up to $1 billion to manage the information technology systems of Vodafone's Indian unit until 2017, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

The food retailer posts first-half results.

HOME RETAIL GROUP

The Argos to Homebase stores group issues a trading update.

PREMIER FARNELL

The electronic components distributor reports first-half results.

REDROW

The housebuilder unveils full-year results.

TIKIT GROUP

The software and services consultancy delivers first-half-results.

32RED

The online gaming firm posts first-half results.

FALKLANDS OIL & GAS

The oil & gas explorer reports first-half results.

WS ATKINS

The design and engineering consultancy holds its annual general meeting.

HAMPSON INDUSTRIES

The aerospace engineer holds its annual general meeting.

CARPERIGHT

The floor coverings retailer holds its annual general meeting.

FLYBE

The budget airline holds its annual general meeting.

DART GROUP

The aviation and distribution firm holds its annual general meeting.

AORTECH INTERNATIONAL

The medical devices group holds its annual general meeting.

ASSURA GROUP

The real estate group holds its annual general meeting.

AVISEN

The business technology firm holds its annual general meeting.

CITY OF LONDON GROUP

The fund manager holds its annual general meeting.

