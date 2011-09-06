LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
lower on Tuesday, extending falls from the previous session, as mounting worries
over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis add to concerns over the global
economy.
The UK blue chip index looks set to shed 47 to 48 points, or 0.9 percent,
after it ended down 189.45 points, or 3.6 percent, at 5,102.58 on Monday, its
lowest close since Aug. 22, as global growth in services came almost to a
standstill last month.
The euro zone debt crisis continues to prey on investors' minds. Yields on
Italian and Spanish government bonds hit their highest levels in nearly a month
on Monday and are seen rising further as pressure mounts on Italy -- the euro
zone's third-largest economy -- to get its fiscal house in order.
No key domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
Across the Atlantic, the U.S. August employment index is due at 1400 GMT, as
is August's ISM non-manufacturing index.
* Nikkei tumbles to 6-month low on Europe, US worries
* Euro falls to 6-mth low vs yen as debt fear mounts
* Asian shares fall amid euro zone, banking worries
* Brent rises towards $111 on U.S. stimulus hopes
* Spot gold hits record high on euro zone debt fears
* Copper down on Europe woes, but strikes may support
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
