LONDON, Sept 7 Financial bookmakers saw Britain's FTSE 100 index rising as much as 1.5 percent on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia after U.S. stocks ended off lows helped by data showing the pace of expansion in the U.S. services sector accelerated in August.

Miners were expected to lead the advance, lifted by stronger metal prices, with the UK blue chip index seen opening 68 to 75 points higher, according to financial spreadbetters.

The index closed 54.26 points, or 1.1 percent, higher at 5,156.84 on Tuesday also headed by rallying miners and energy issues.

Ex-dividend factors will clip 7.05 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with ARM Holdings , BHP Billiton , Diageo , G4S , Glencore , Hargreaves Lansdown , IMI , Kazakhmys , Legal & General , Resolution , Rexam , and Shire losing their payout attractions.

On the macroeconomic front, British industrial and manufacturing output figures will be released at 0830 GMT, while in the United States, the focus will be on the latest Federal Beige book due for publication at 1800 GMT, after the london close.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

DIXONS RETAIL

Europe's No. 2 electricals goods retailer issues a trading update.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL

Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer issues a trading update.

THORNTONS

British chocolatier Thorntons reports full-year results.

SUPERGROUP

The fashion retailer issues a trading update.

ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP

The woundcare specialist reports first-half results.

AGI THERAPEUTICS

The company announces first-half results.

ALLIANCE PHARMA

The specialty pharmaceutical firm posts first-half results.

ALKANE ENERGY

The company announces first-half results.

ASCENT RESOURCES

The oil and gas explorer reports first-half results.

BELGRAVIUM TECHNOLOGIES

The company announces first-half results.

CORERO NETWORK SECURITY

The company announces first-half results.

IQE PLC

The supplier of wafer products to chipmakers posts first-half results.

I S SOLUTIONS

The company announces first-half results.

A & J MUCKLOW GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

VINDON HEALTHCARE

The company announces first-half results.

WORKPLACE SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

The company holds its annual general meeting.

