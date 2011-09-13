LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 70 to 72 points, or as much as 1.4 percent, according to financial bookmakers, rallying after falls in the previous session in tandem with gains in Asia and a late rally on Wall Street, spurred by hopes China could provide financial support to highly-indebted Italy.

Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt, the Financial Times reported on its website on Monday.

The UK blue chip index closed down 85.03 points, or 1.6 percent on Monday at 5,129.62 weighed by weakness in heavyweight mining and energy issues as commodity prices retreated, although a partial recovery by banks bought the blue chips back from intra-days lows for the month.

U.S. blue chips rose 0.6 percent on Monday, having been down a similar amount by London's close, bouncing back in late trading on hopes that any financial support from China for Italy could ease the all-encompassing euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

And Asian stocks rose on Tuesday mainly thanks to a bout of short-covering, with key markets in Hong Kong and South Korea closed for public holidays.

The main macroeconomic focus on Tuesday will be on the latest British inflation numbers, due at 0830 GMT, with August CPI seen up 0.6 percent on the month, after being unchanged in July, giving an annualised rise of 4.5 percent, up from 4.4 percent in the previous month.

July British global and non-EU trade data will also be released at 0830 GMT.

House prices in England and Wales fell in August and transactions slipped to levels last seen during the recession in 2009, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' seasonally adjusted house price balance inched down to -23 from -22 in July, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Across the Atlantic, August U.S. import and export prices will be released at 1230 GMT, with September's IBD consumer confidence report due at 1400 GMT, and August's Federal Budget set for release at 1800 GMT, after the London close.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

Piedmont, the investment vehicle of Bahamas-based currency trader and Tottenham Hotspur's owner Joe Lewis, and owner of a 23 percent stake in M&B, said on Monday that the pubs operator had rebuffed an approach from it regarding a possible undisclosed cash offer for the business. Piedmont said it was now considering making a further offer of 230 pence per share, which would value the company at 941 million pounds.

SABMILLER

Speculation last night suggested that SABMiller plans to increase its offer for Fosters to north of A$5.00 a share, up from an initial bid of A$4.90, according to the Daily Mail's Market report.

BG GROUP

BG Group on Tuesday reported that a damaged well head at its Queensland, Australia coal seam gas operations had begun leaking gas on Monday evening, and that work was under way to repair the leak.

BP

BP will bring down a crude distillation unit (CDU) for planned maintenance at its 405,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, industry analyst IIR said on Monday.

ASHMORE GROUP

The fund manager will report full-year results.

IG GROUP

The spreadbetting firm issues a first-quarter trading update.

ABCAM

The bioscience firm posts full-year results.

HILTON FOOD GROUP

The retail meat packing specialist unveils first-half results.

CHARLEMAGNE CAPITAL

The fund manager delivers first-half results.

TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES

The property firm posts full-year results.

CELLO GROUP CLL.l

The strategic marketing firm reports first-half results.

BRAINJUICER GROUP

The online market researching group unveils first-half results.

FAIRPOINT GROUP

The financial services firm posts first-half results.

INTERQUEST GROUP

The IT recruitment specialist reports second-quarter results.

COLEFAX GROUP

The luxury wallpaper distributor holds its annual general meeting.

FIRST PROPERTY GROUP

The property fund management group holds its annual general meeting.

HARVARD INTERNATIONAL

The consumer electricals distributor holds its annual general meeting.

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The funds manager holds its annual general meeting.

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS

The high technology tools firm holds its annual general meeting.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)