LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen falling on Monday, tracking sharp declines on Wall Street on Friday and in Asia overnight, after the resignation of a top European Central Bank board member undermined confidence in the region's ability to deal with its deepening debt crisis.

The news, out on Friday afternoon, that Juergen Stark, a German, was to quit early because of a conflict over the central bank's bond-buying programme highlighted a rift inside the ECB over the handling of the debt situation at a time when investors need to see definitive action.

Banks should be the main domestic focus of attention with the release of the final report of The Independent Commission on Banking, which was set up to examine reform of Britain's banking industry in the wake of the credit crisis.

The report said that Britain's banks should shield retail operations from riskier investment banking units and boost capital levels to protect taxpayers from future crises, in far-reaching proposals that could cost the industry 7 billion pounds ($11 billion) a year.

France's top banks, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for a likely credit rating downgrade from Moody's, sources close to the situation said on Saturday, further complicating their efforts to assure investors they are riding out the tensions in funding markets.

The British blue-chip index looks set to shed 74 to 82 points, or as much as 1.6 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it ended down 125.73 points, or 2.4 percent, at 5,214.65 on Friday.

"The sharp sell-off in the FTSE 100 on Friday could be an indication that the market is beginning to pull away to the downside from the recent main tops at 5,369.80 and 5,449.70," James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.

"Certainly the secondary lower top at 5,369.80 should be of concern for bullish traders, however technically it won't become an issue unless the swing bottom at 5,086.80 is violated."

No important economic data were due on Monday either in Britain or in the United States. Domestic releases later in the week include August CPI data on Tuesday, while across the Atlantic, U.S. August retail sales figures on Wednesday are among highlights.

Stocks to watch on Monday are:

VODAFONE

Verizon Communications has dashed the hopes of Vodafone investors by ruling out a return to a recurring dividend from the two companies' U.S. mobile phone joint venture, called Verizon Wireless, the Financial Times reported.

SABMILLER

Australian brewer Foster's Group has reiterated its opposition to a $10 billion takeover bid by SABMiller, telling its shareholders to take no action in relation to the offer.

BHP BILLITON

The global miner said on Monday negotiations with unionised workers at its Queensland coal mines had reached an impasse and the company will now move to have employees vote on an agreement at the end of this month.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday he saw no problem with the long-awaited $17 billion gas deal with Royal Dutch Shell after the country's top energy committee sent the final draft agreement to the cabinet for approval.

YELL

Yell, the UK-based, highly geared directories company, is set to ask HSBC to form a committee to bring together its banking syndicate and renegotiate its covenants, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

BP

Former BP boss Tony Hayward is to resign from the board of Russian oil joint venture TNK-BP after announcing his return to the oil business with a new major deal, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

KINGFISHER

The home improvements retailer will unveil a plan to open nine new stores in Russia, expanding its Castorama shops as far east as Ekaterinburg, according to the The Daily Telegraph.

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

British Airways owner IAG is ready to throw its hat into the ring in an auction for Lufthansa owned BMI, the second biggest operator at Heathrow airport, the Telegraph newspaper said.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS

The company issues a trading update.

ECOFIN WATER & POWER OPPORTUNITIES

The company holds its annual general meeting.

HELLENIC CARRIERS

The company reports first-half results.

INVESCO PROPERTY INCOME TRUST

The company holds its annual general meeting.

