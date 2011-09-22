LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
sharply lower on Thursday, tracking hefty falls on Wall Street and in Asia after
the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a downbeat assessment of the economy, saying it
faced "significant downside risks", and as data offered more evidence of a
slowdown in China.
The Fed's cautious comments came as it, as expected, unveiled fresh economic
stimulus measures, dubbed "Operation Twist" by the financial markets, which will
see it buy more long-term Treasury securities in an effort to lower borrowing
rates.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 141
to 145 points, or as much as 2.7 percent on Thursday.
The UK blue chip index closed 75.30 points, or 1.4 percent lower on
Wednesday at 5,288.41, erasing most of a 2.0 percent bounce made on Tuesday, led
by weaker miners and energy stocks on worries that demand for commodities could
be impacted by the faltering global economic recovery.
U.S. blue chips dropped 2.5 percent on Wednesday, suffering their
worst fall in a month as investors worried that the Fed's latest plan will have
little effect on lending in an economy that appears to be stagnating.
Insurers were one of the hardest-hit sectors in New York as traders said
"Operation Twist" could threaten the earnings of some of the country's largest
insurers for years to come.
Banks also suffered on Wall street after Moody's downgraded the credit
ratings of Bank of America , Citigroup and Wells Fargo ,
driven by the conclusion that the government was less likely to provide support
for a faltering bank.
The selling continued in Asia on Thursday, where Japan's Nikkei fell
2 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 4.5 percent to a 14-month low.
The falls by Asian stock markets accelerated after HSBC's China Flash PMI
survey showed factory output fell for a third consecutive month in September,
pointing to a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
The data suggested that China, the engine room of global growth in recent
years, may not be able to provide much of a counterweight to flagging U.S. and
European growth.
On the domestic macroeconomic front, only September's CBI orders trends
report will be released on Thursday, at 1000 GMT.
Across the Atlantic, the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims will be the main
focus, due at 1230 GMT, with August lead indicators, and July's FHFA home price
index both scheduled for 1400 GMT.
Investors will also watch a Group of 20 meeting starting Thursday and
Friday in Washington where it was expected Europe will face pressure to be more
decisive in tackling the sovereign debt crisis.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN
Scottish & Southern Energy is in talks to pull out of a consortium planning
to build a nuclear power plant in the UK, as the company seeks to concentrate on
renewable energy, the Financial Times reported.
COOKSON , MORGAN CRUCIBLE
The two British engineering groups saw their shares rise on Wednesday on
vague talk of possible consolidation in the sector, The Daily Express' Market
report said.
UNITED UTILITIES
The multi-utility issues a trading update.
TUI TRAVEL
The tour operator issues a trading update.
CSR
The chief executive of CSR, Joep van Beurden, said the Cambridge-based
chipmaker was looking actively for acquisitions to diversify away from its
dependence on the mobile phone industry, according to the Financial Times.
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR
The media group issues a trading update.
BETFAIR
The online betting exchange holds its annual general meeting.
SUPERGROUP
The fashion group holds its annual general meeting.
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
The IT firm holds its annual general meeting.
VITESSE MEDIA
The business media group reports first-half results.
ASSURA GROUP
The healthcare property group issues a trading update.
SINCLAIR IS PHARMA
The specialty pharma firm unveils full-year results.
ALTITUDE GROUP
The IT services provider posts first-half results.
ENERGETIX GROUP
The alternative energy firm delivers first-half results.
NWF GROUP
The agricultural and distribution firm holds its annual general meeting.
ADEPT TELECOM
The telecoms provider holds its annual general meeting.
ZOO DIGITAL
The media production software firm holds its annual general meeting.
CONEXION MEDIA
The entertainment and media group holds its annual general meeting.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)