By Tricia Wright
| LONDON, Sept 15
LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising
on Thursday, tracking advances overnight on Wall Street and in Asia after words
of support from European leaders for debt-laden Greece, although traders
remained sceptical about the solidity of any rallies.
In a joint statement in Paris and Berlin, French President Nicolas Sarkozy
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Greek leaders to implement the terms
of a bailout plan while saying they were determined to keep Greece in the euro
zone.
The UK blue chip index looks set to gain 47 to 49 points, or 0.9 percent,
according to financial bookmakers, having closed up 52.77 points, or 1 percent,
at 5,227.02 on Wednesday after Europe's top bureaucrat said plans for a common
euro bond would be presented shortly.
"At the moment the market is reacting savagely to the constant flow of
news/rumour/speculation emanating out of the euro zone, making it extremely
difficult for investors to transact with any sort of confidence or conviction,"
Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.
"Last night's positive close could best be described as a relief rally."
In terms of domestic economic data, UK August retail sales data is set for
release at 0830 GMT.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. August consumer prices data, the September Empire
State index and U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers are all due at 1230 GMT, with
U.S. August industrial output figures out at 1315 GMT.
UK retailers will likely fall under the spotlight again on Thursday as home
improvements retailer Kingfisher reports first-half results, with the
sector having received a fillip on Wednesday when Next raised its profit
guidance.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
BARCLAYS
Barclays Capital is close to selling its majority stake in Britain's
University Partnerships Programme, in a deal that could be worth close to 1
billion pounds, the Financial Times reported.
ANGLO AMERICAN
Anglo American, the world's fourth-largest diversified miner, will start
construction on its $3-billion Quellaveco copper mine next year, the company's
Peru chief said.
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto is increasing spending on its iron ore expansion in Western
Australia by $833 million, upgrading its power and gas network and fuel
facilities, the global miner said.
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS
Piedmont, the investment vehicle of the Bahamas-based currency trader Joe
Lewis, said the company could raise its approach for the British pubs and
restaurant group.
KINGFISHER
The company reports first-half results.
INVESTEC
The company issues a trading update.
ANITE
The company holds its annual general meeting.
BEST OF THE BEST
The company holds its annual general meeting.
BOOKER GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP
The company holds its annual general meeting.
BRIGHTSIDE GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
CENTAUR MEDIA
The company reports full-year results.
DUNELM GROUP
The company reports full-year results.
ELEKTRON TECHNOLOGY
The company reports first-half results.
KESA ELECTRICALS
The company issues a trading update.
KIER GROUP
The company reports full-year results.
RENEURON GROUP
The company holds its annual general meeting.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)