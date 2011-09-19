LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling on Monday, following weakness overnight in Asia, with the mood gloomy after disappointing developments out of Europe over the weekend, even as hopes ran high that the Federal Reserve will announce further policy easing moves at a meeting this week.

News of a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting was met by already jittery investors.

Markets were keenly awaiting a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday that may hint at further measures to bolster the world's biggest economy.

The UK benchmark looks set to shed 47 to 52 points, or as much as 1 percent, on track to snap a four-day winning streak. The index closed up 30.87 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,368.41 on Friday.

Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

No key data was scheduled for release in either the UK or the United States on Monday.

The Bank of England's first round of asset purchases gave the economy a significant boost but any future quantitative easing may not have the same impact, the Bank of England said in its quarterly bulletin.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

British Airways will have to pay nearly 50 million euros when carriers around the world enter the European Union's carbon emissions trading scheme next year, according to a Thomson Reuters Point Carbon study, the Financial Times said.

TESCO

The world's third-biggest retailer could bid for all or part of the UK's Garden Centre Group when owner Lloyds Banking Group kicks off the sale of the business this week, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

BP

BP will pay $20.5 million to settle claims that the company knowingly underpaid royalties on natural gas produced on federal and American Indian leases between 1986 and 2008, the U.S. Interior Department said on Friday.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Lloyds finance director Tim Tookey is set to resign from the part-nationalised British bank in order to join insurer Friends Life, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

ASIA DIGITAL HOLDINGS

The company reports first-half results.

ALLERGY THERAPEUTICS

The company reports full-year results.

ALLIANCE TRUST

The company reports first-half results.

DAIRY CREST GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

GLOBO

The company posts first-half results.

INTERNATIONAL FERRO METALS

The company posts full-year results.

K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

OCADO GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

PZ CUSSONS

The company issues a trading update.

SHORE CAPITAL GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

SPEYMILL

The company holds its annual general meeting.

TELIT COMMUNICATIONS

The company reports first-half results.

