LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling on Wednesday, after early gains on Wall Street evaporated to leave it flat, as investors focused on the possibility of further economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The UK benchmark is expected to open down 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having risen 104.15 points, or 2.0 percent, to 5,363.71 on Tuesday.

Investors bet the U.S. central bank, which concludes a two-day policy meeting later in the day, will act to push down already low long-term interest rates by tilting its portfolio towards longer maturities in a move known as 'Operation Twist', rather than announce more quantitative easing (QE3).

Traders, however, pointed out that Operation Twist has largely been priced in, meaning upside is likely to be limited should it be announced.

In terms of domestic economic data, minutes from the Bank of England's September policy meeting, due at 0830 GMT, will be scrutinised for signs of any leaning towards QE2.

UK August public sector finance figures are also due at 0830 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. August existing home sales data is scheduled for release at 1400 GMT.

Ex-dividend factors will take 1.5 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Aggreko , Aviva , International Power and Petrofac all trading without their dividend attractions.

* GLOBAL-Stocks edge up ahead of Fed, euro recovers

* Wall St ends flat as early gains evaporate

* Nikkei flat as investors await Fed outcome

* TREASURIES-Prices underpinned by Europe ahead of Fed

* Dollar/yen near record low, wary of intervention

* Gold hovers around $1,800 ahead of Fed meeting

* METALS-Copper in London rises from 9-month low

* Brent crude slips as IMF cuts growth forecast

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

British Airways will launch its biggest advertising campaign for a decade on Wednesday, running adverts on TV, in print and on Facebook, the Times said. The drive coincides with a 5 billion pound programme of investment in its services over five years.

VEDANTA RESOURCES

Vedanta is appealing against the closure on safety grounds of one of its biggest mines in India, the Times said. The FTSE 100-listed company fears that the ban could last up to 18 months, cutting its total production of 21 million tonnes of iron ore by nearly a quarter and costing it hundreds of millions of dollars.

HSBC

National Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it agreed to buy HSBC's Canadian retail brokerage for C$206 million ($208 million) in cash as it expands its Canadian wealth management offerings.

ARENA LEISURE

The billionaire Reuben brothers have submitted a takeover proposal for the racecourse operator.

IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

M J GLEESON GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

MERCANTILE INVESTMENT TRUST

The company reports first-half results.

NCC GROUP

The company holds its annual general meeting.

M&C SAATCHI

The company reports first-half results.

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS

The company reports first-half results.

INDIGOVISION GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by David Cowell)