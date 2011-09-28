LONDON, Sept 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling back in opening trade on Wednesday after Wall Street ended off its best levels, and Asian equities posted only modest gains, with some investor jitters over the euro zone debt crisis returning.

U.S. blue chips gained 1.3 percent on Tuesday, but that was around half the session's high, with the index up 2.5 percent by London's close, as investors booked some profits following a newspaper report that suggested cracks were emerging in a previously agreed deal to tackle Europe's debt woes.

The Financial Times said a split was developing in the euro zone over the terms of the bailout package due for Greece, hopes for which had propelled global markets higher in the past few sessions.

Financial bookmakers expect the FTSE 100 index to open down around 72 points, or 1.4 percent on Wednesday. The UK blue chip index closed 204.68 points, or 4.0 percent higher on Tuesday at 5,295.05, its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 2010, led by a rally from commodity stocks and banks.

However, as a turbulent month and quarter draw to a close, the blue chip is still shouldering losses of about 2 percent in September, and has fallen by around 11 percent since the end of June.

"European equities may have enjoyed something of a bumper session on Tuesday but once again it's looking like this will be little more than a dead cat bounce," said Chris Weston, Institutional trader at IG Markets.

"Put simply, the market is no fan of uncertainty so the absence of a united front (from euro zone leaders) will do nothing to calm volatility," added Weston.

Asian stocks edged higher and a rally in the euro stalled on Wednesday, as investors looked for more signs that European leaders were tackling a debt crisis that threatens the financial system before committing bolder market bets.

Oil and metals fell and the dollar rose as a rebound in riskier assets ran out of steam and money managers sought safety in the U.S. currency.

No important UK economic data will be released on Wednesday, and the only U.S pointer of interest will be August durable goods orders due at 1230 GMT.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 1.61 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Admiral , Centrica , WM Morrison Supermarkets , and Tullow Oil all losing their payout attractions.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

MAN GROUP

The hedge fund manager issues a trading update.

For a preview, double click on

SMITHS GROUP

The global technology firm posts full-year results.

BG GROUP

Rumours doing the rounds on Tuesday suggested BG Group could be a takeover target for China's state-owned CNOOC, the British firm's partner in Brazil, with talk of a knock-out cash offer of "well north" of 2,000 pence according to the Daily Mail's market report, while the Daily Express market report said traders heard a take-out price of 2,200 pence a share.

BP

The tribunal arbitrating on BP's bid to form an alliance with Rosneft will hold a preliminary hearing in London on Wednesday. If the tribunal rules against BP, its Russian partners could claim $10 billion in damages, The Times said.

OILS

Anadarko Petroleum has asked advisers to sound out potential buyers for a collection of its Brazilian oil assets in a deal that could be worth up to $5 billion, in the latest attempt by oil and gas explorers in the region to attract investment, The Financial Times said.

RIO TINTO The global miner has not received any requests from Chinese buyers to delay iron ore shipments, a senior executive, Alan Davies, president of international operations said on Wednesday, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in the northeastern Chinese city of Qingdao.

SABMILLER

Australia's competition watchdog has given the go-ahead to SABMiller's $10 billion friendly acquisition of brewer Foster's Group as expected, saying the bid would not lessen competition.

MARKS & SPENCER

The retailer has been fined 1 million pounds for failing to protect customers, staff and workers from potential exposure to asbestos during a store refurbishment, the Daily Telegraph said.

HOME RETAIL

Britain's largest household-goods retailer fighting a slump in sales at its Argos business, will not close stores, its chief executive Terry Duddy said, dismissing analyst calls for a radical change in strategy.

MELROSE, , CHARTER INTERNATIONAL

British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose said, after the close on Tuesday, that it is walking away from Charter International, after recently sweetening its offer only to be trumped by a higher offer from U.S. firm Colfax .

UK COAL

One miner has died and another rescued after being trapped underground following a roof collapse in a mine operated by UK Coal in northern England, the company said on Tuesday.

YULE CATTO

U.S. firm Dow Chemicals was talked about as a predator again for Yule Catto on Tuesday, the Daily Express market report said.

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL

The defence services firm issues a trading update.

MISYS

The software firm issues a trading update.

DOMINOS PIZZA

The takeaway restaurant group issues a third-quarter trading update.

FUTURE

The special interest publishing group issues a trading update.

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The fund manager issues a trading update.

PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS

The employee benefits consultancy unveils second-quarter results.

BOOMERANG PLUS

The media investment firm reports full-year results.

PRODUCE INVESTMENTS

The potato supplier delivers full-year results.

CAPE

The energy services firm holds its annual general meeting.

ECKOH

The speech recognition group holds its annual general meeting.

GTL RESOURCES

The U.S. based bio-refinining company holds its annual general meeting.

