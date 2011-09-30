LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-30 points, or as much as 0.6 percent on Friday, financial bookmakers said, extending the previous session's falls in tandem with weakness in Asia equities, with miners seen under pressure from lower metal prices in the final session of a turbulent month and third quarter.

The UK blue chip index closed down 20.79 points, or 0.4 percent on Thursday at 5,196.84, having dropped back from the day's peak of 5,250.18 in a choppy session, bucking firmer trends on Wall Street and in Europe as weakness in heavyweight mining shares weighed.

The index has lost more than 12 percent overall in the third quarter, and is down more than 11 percent in the year-to-date, having gained 9 percent in 2010.

U.S. blue chips ended 1.3 percent higher on Thursday, albeit below where they had been at London's close, after a volatile session with stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and German approval of a beefed-up euro zone crisis fund assuaging two of the worst fears hanging over the market.

Europe again averted disaster in its debt crisis on Thursday when German deputies rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro-zone bailout fund.

Asian stocks fell on Friday, extending the worst monthly performance since the most volatile days of the global financial crisis in October 2008, with Chinese shares racking up sharp losses.

Mainland Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong fell 3.7 percent , underperforming the rest of the region, with investors selling off bank shares, as traders focused on China's September PMI data to gauge how the world's export powerhouse is holding up in the face of a slowing global economy.

China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September, with the final HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 49.9 in September, unchanged from August.

Official Chinese PMI data to be released on Saturday may show a pickup in factory activity though input prices will be closely watched for inflationary pressures at a time when officials have declared that fighting inflation was a top objective.

Confidence among British consumers improved this month for the first time since May, after shoppers' took a more positive view of the economic outlook, a survey showed on Friday.

The GfK NOP consumer confidence index rose to -30 in September from August's 4-month low of -31. The reading was better than expectations for a drop to -33, but is still 10 points below its level this time last year.

No other UK data is scheduled for release on Friday, so investors' macroeconomic attention will be focused across the Atlantic.

August U.S. personal income and consumption numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, together with September's New York ISM index, while September's Chicago PMI report is due at 1345 GMT, with the final reading of September's Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT.

* Asia stocks fall in worst month since Oct 2008

* Nikkei up but set for worst qtr in more than a year

* Dow, S&P rise in wild day, Nasdaq takes China hit

* Yen up as exporters sell dollar; euro grinds lower

* US 10-yr notes rise in Asia as equities falter

* Brent crude oil rises above $104, set for quarterly drop

* Gold holds gains; heads for worst month since Oct' 08

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

HSBC

Axa , Allianz and QBE are among a handful of insurers to have been sent information memorandums on the planned $1 billion sale of HSBC's remaining non-life insurance businesses, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the situation.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank is set to seize control of Jarvis Hotels, the troubled hotel operator, as the lender looks to claw back 130 million pound of debt, The Financial Times said.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The diversified miner expects demand for metals to remain strong even as a European debt crisis and a sluggish U.S. economy feed concerns that world growth will slow, company Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said on Thursday.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

Royal Dutch Shell finally put out a blaze at its massive Singapore refinery after firefighters struggled to contain it for a day and a half, forcing the firm to start shutting its biggest plant worldwide.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The drugmaker's sale of a clutch of non-prescription drugs is set to be a protracted affair, as potential buyers contend with tough financing conditions and fret about prospects for some of the products in the portfolio.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The Singapore Stock Exchange is tying up with London's main bourse to make a joint bid for the London Metal Exchange, a source told Reuters on Friday, as the world's largest metal market seeks a suitor in a deal that could be worth 1 billion pounds.

ICAP

Icap is considering a bid for the London Metals Exchange, joining a field of at least 10 other potential bidders, the interdealer broker's chief executive, Michael Spencer said on Thursday, according to the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

HARVEY NASH

The staffing firm unveils first-half results.

PANMURE GORDON

The stockbroker delivers first-half results.

HEALTHCARE LOCUMS

The medical staffing firm reports first-half results.

IMMUPHARMA

The drug discovery and development firm delivers first-half results.

MISSION MARKETING

The marketing and advertising group unveils first-half results.

XCOUNTER

The x-ray and medical imaging group posts first-half results.

HYDER CONSULTING

The design consultancy issues a trading update.

JACQUES VERT

The women's fashion group holds its annual general meeting.

UNITED CARPETS GROUP

The carpets and floor coverings retailer holds its annual general meeting.

DCD MEDIA

The independent TV production group holds its annual general meeting.

CONTENT MEDIA CORP.

The media rights group holds its annual general meeting.

JOHN SWAN & SONS

The livestock auctioneer and estate agents holds its annual general meeting.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)