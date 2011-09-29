LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling on Thursday, tracking weakness overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, on anxiety ahead of a German vote on boosting the euro zone's rescue fund, and an EU and IMF audit of Greece's finances.

The UK blue chip index looks set to fall 54 to 56 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 76.42 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,217.63, on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rally.

Investors awaited a vote in Germany's parliament to approve new powers for the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($598 billion) rescue fund, and talks in Athens by EU and IMF inspectors on Greece's plan to deepen budget cuts and raise new taxes.

In terms of domestic economic data, Bank of England August consumer credit data is due at 0830 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, the U.S. second-quarter final GDP is due at 1230 GDP, as is the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims data.

* Commodities, stocks fall on euro crisis fears

* Wall St drops, led by commodities on economic fear

* Nikkei falls as retailers, trading cos slip

* Bond prices fall but selling wanes

* Euro on track for worst quarter in more than a year

* Gold falls 1 pct on rising dollar, growth fears

* Shanghai base metals open lower; German vote eyed

* Brent crude falls on stockpile gain, euro crisis

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The top U.S. securities regulator is probing Royal Bank of Scotland, Credit Suisse and other financial institutions for their handling of problem mortgage loans, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

A fire at Shell's largest refinery, a half-a-million barrels-per-day plant in Singapore, surged again on Thursday, defying efforts by firefighters who have struggled to put out the blaze since Wednesday afternoon.

IMPERIAL TOBACCO

Talk of a bid for Imperial at 3,500 pence a share could see the business carved up between American and Chinese predators, the Daily Express's market report said.

COMPASS GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

THOMAS COOK GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)